Napa parks commission considers sustainability strategy

The Napa Parks and Recreation department is moving to implement a financial sustainability strategy to focus funds in areas that serve as wide a population as possible.

A visualization of the strategy shared with Napa’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission last week lists a range of broad service categories along a scale, ranking how much each of them aligns with the common good versus how much they provide an individualized, exclusive benefit.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

The chart also assigns a subsidy range to each category. Services benefitting the common good — open access to parks, community events, education and enrichment activities — receive a suggested high percentage subsidy range.

For example, community events — which include the city’s Fourth of July celebration and the Napa Lighted Art Festival — are assigned a 90% to 95% subsidy range. Open access to parks is assigned a 100% subsidy.

On the other hand, categories that benefit individuals more — specialized business services, rentals, competitive classes and programs — are assigned a lower subsidy range.

That means rentals, such as a sports field rentals or senior center rental, are assigned a suggested 0% to 25% subsidy range, according to the chart.

Recreation manager Katrina Gregory said that, in fiscal year 2019-2020, the city subsidized about $840,000 of the cost of some of the more individualized services.

“If we could reduce this subsidy at this end of the scale where there’s individual benefit, then perhaps we could reinvest it into areas that could be for the common good or for the overall community,” Gregory said.

Gregory said some of the work connected to the sustainability strategy was used to determine the city’s updated user fees for parks and recreations services that will come into effect next year. She added that the department is now looking into the cost recovery level of individual programs that may fit into each of the listed categories to see how to incorporate the suggested subsidy ranges.

The sustainability strategy has been in the works since early 2021, with the help of 110%, a Colorado-based parks consultancy. Commissioners previously scored 10 types of city recreational activities on a 1-to-10 scale in April.

At the time, the parks department was in the midst of a budget cycle that was attempting to prepare for the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on city finances. An early budget proposal that called for 39 layoffs would have dissolved the department, but that proposal was pulled back after pushback from city employees’ union and local residents.

The city’s cutbacks for the 2020-2021 fiscal year — which came from budget cuts and freezing staff vacancies — ended up paying off with a surplus this year, and the city reinvested back into local park improvements, sidewalks and other areas that were previously cut

The $1.5 million reinvestment into the city of Napa parks system is set to mostly go to playgrounds and park infrastructure, which was also discussed at the commission meeting.

Ali Koenig, parks and recreation management analyst, said that staff has allocated $1 million to playground equipment and retrofits, $300,000 for park site amenities and $200,000 for park pathways and parking lots.

“These funds will help us address our growing capital needs,” Koenig said. “We do have adequate parkland, per our standards, and we are now turning to really focusing on maintaining those assets. “

The city has 33 playground areas, and some have multiple sets of playground equipment for a variety of age ranges. More than five of those areas, however, are coming up at the end of their effective lifespan of 20 years.

The department maintains over 2,000 amenities; about 100,000 linear feet of asphalt trails; over 20,000 feet of concrete pathways; around 100 linear feet of alternative forms of surfacing along walkways and 12 park parking lots that cover roughly 200,000 square feet.

Playground improvements range in cost from $200,000 to about $500,000 depending on the size of the site, Koenig added.

“This funding coming in will help us begin to address some of this, however we do have some larger planning to move into,” Koenig said.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.