Napa parks commission ponders new funding priorities

With over 50 public parks in Napa but only limited dollars — and fewer still of those in a time of post-pandemic economic stress — advisers to the city’s parks department are looking toward focusing funds and attention on places and activities that serve as wide a population as possible.

A cost recovery model recently shared with Napa’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission would weigh parks, sporting facilities, trails, and other fixtures and programs on a spectrum from those serving a common good to those catering to individuals or smaller groups.

An example of a common-good approach cited by 110%, a Colorado-based parks consultancy, is the funding model used by the parks department of Oregon City, a Portland suburb. A sliding scale calls for recovering only 10 to 30% of the cost of community events and services, but 90 to 110% of the cost of sports-field rentals.

In a time of city budget cutting due to revenue losses during the COVID-19 emergency, Napa parks officials could use that scale to decide where to concentrate the bulk of its recreational funds, according to members of 110%.

