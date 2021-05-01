 Skip to main content
Napa parks commission ponders new funding priorities
Recreation

With over 50 public parks in Napa but only limited dollars — and fewer still of those in a time of post-pandemic economic stress — advisers to the city’s parks department are looking toward focusing funds and attention on places and activities that serve as wide a population as possible.

A cost recovery model recently shared with Napa’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission would weigh parks, sporting facilities, trails, and other fixtures and programs on a spectrum from those serving a common good to those catering to individuals or smaller groups.

An example of a common-good approach cited by 110%, a Colorado-based parks consultancy, is the funding model used by the parks department of Oregon City, a Portland suburb. A sliding scale calls for recovering only 10 to 30% of the cost of community events and services, but 90 to 110% of the cost of sports-field rentals.

In a time of city budget cutting due to revenue losses during the COVID-19 emergency, Napa parks officials could use that scale to decide where to concentrate the bulk of its recreational funds, according to members of 110%.

“We’re in this space of (trying to) have something for everyone all the time, and we recognize our resources only go so far,” said 110%’s chief executive Jamie Sabbach, who added that nearly two-thirds of local governments surveyed by the company are reporting park funding cuts of at least 10%. “… We need to be lean, and we need to do more with less.”

The discussion follows a rapid belt-tightening Napa carried out soon after California announced stay-home orders and business shutdowns in March 2020, early in the pandemic. An early budget proposal that called for 39 layoffs would have dissolved the city Parks and Recreation department and spread its duties across the Public Works and Community Development agencies, but was pulled back after resistance by the city employees’ union and residents.

At the heart of such a need-based strategy, Sabbach told the commission, is prioritizing programs with access for wide swaths of residents — such as open spaces, trails, swimming instruction and sports programs for children and beginners — over competitive sports, event rentals and other activities serving a few people at a time.

As part of the study, parks commissioners each scored 10 types of city recreational activities — including festivals, educational programs, sports leagues, and even business-like operations like the downtown Napa River boat dock — on a 1-to-10 scale from the most widespread benefit to the most individualized, although the results were not announced during the videoconferenced meeting.

Napa’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year beginning in July forecasts the Parks and Recreation department accounting for $7.46 million of spending in the city’s general fund, up from $6.96 million in 2020-21.

