{{featured_button_text}}
Register Square, Napa

Register Square in downtown Napa is a cluster of 51 townhouses under construction on and near the former site of the Napa Valley Register newsroom on Second Street. Property taxes on homes and land are expected to remain the largest source of general-fund revenue in Napa's new city budget, which will guide spending for two years through June 2021.

 Register file photo

Napa finances are expected to stay in the back under a city budget for the next two years, although officials are taking a more cautious approach to the hotel-driven revenue that has become central to city finances.

The budget passed Tuesday by the City Council forecasts $204.1 million of revenue flowing into Napa’s general fund from July 1 until June 2021, and allots $201.1 million of spending.

Revenue is forecast to grow from the current fiscal year’s $97.1 million to $99.4 million in 2019-20, then to $104.7 million in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the budget includes expenditures in the coming fiscal year of $97.9 million and $103.2 million in 2020-21, up from the $96.9 million spent in 2018-19.

Continuing a pattern of the post-Great Recession years, property and hotel-room taxes are expected to remain Napa’s largest funding sources, as median housing prices remain well north of $600,000 and a growing tourism industry drives an expanding hospitality sector.

However, forecasts of hotel revenue growth in the new budget are less aggressive than in recent years. Earlier, Napa pulled back its room-tax projection for 2018-19 from earlier estimates, setting targets of $23.7 million for 2019-20 and $25.7 million in 2021 – despite hotel stays generating a reported $25.2 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

Over the next two years, Napa predicts property tax revenue of $72.5 million, with another $38.4 million generated by sales taxes, the city’s third largest funding stream.

More than half of Napa’s general fund spending in 2019-21 is to be devoted to public safety, $64.2 million for Napa Police and $40.4 million to Napa Fire. The Public Works department is slated for $27.9 million, the third largest share.

Capital improvement programs for city-owned buildings, roads and facilities are to receive $44.8 million through 2021, using money from the general and single-purpose funds. That sum will include $20.3 million to overhaul streets and sidewalks, along with $17.6 million for the water network.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City of Napa/Town of Yountville Reporter

Howard Yune covers the city of Napa and the town of Yountville. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.