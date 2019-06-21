Napa finances are expected to stay in the back under a city budget for the next two years, although officials are taking a more cautious approach to the hotel-driven revenue that has become central to city finances.
The budget passed Tuesday by the City Council forecasts $204.1 million of revenue flowing into Napa’s general fund from July 1 until June 2021, and allots $201.1 million of spending.
Revenue is forecast to grow from the current fiscal year’s $97.1 million to $99.4 million in 2019-20, then to $104.7 million in 2020-21. Meanwhile, the budget includes expenditures in the coming fiscal year of $97.9 million and $103.2 million in 2020-21, up from the $96.9 million spent in 2018-19.
Continuing a pattern of the post-Great Recession years, property and hotel-room taxes are expected to remain Napa’s largest funding sources, as median housing prices remain well north of $600,000 and a growing tourism industry drives an expanding hospitality sector.
However, forecasts of hotel revenue growth in the new budget are less aggressive than in recent years. Earlier, Napa pulled back its room-tax projection for 2018-19 from earlier estimates, setting targets of $23.7 million for 2019-20 and $25.7 million in 2021 – despite hotel stays generating a reported $25.2 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
Over the next two years, Napa predicts property tax revenue of $72.5 million, with another $38.4 million generated by sales taxes, the city’s third largest funding stream.
More than half of Napa’s general fund spending in 2019-21 is to be devoted to public safety, $64.2 million for Napa Police and $40.4 million to Napa Fire. The Public Works department is slated for $27.9 million, the third largest share.
Capital improvement programs for city-owned buildings, roads and facilities are to receive $44.8 million through 2021, using money from the general and single-purpose funds. That sum will include $20.3 million to overhaul streets and sidewalks, along with $17.6 million for the water network.