Napa pauses homeless encampment clearings indefinitely

The city of Napa will put an indefinite pause on its plans to clear homeless encampments within city limits, in part due to a new coronavirus case identified in the South Napa shelter in the last few weeks, a county spokesperson confirmed.
In mid-November, the city razed an “extensive” homeless camp located at the Trancas Street end of the River Trail; several weeks prior, it removed a camp between California Boulevard and Napa Creek.
Since the beginning of this year, the city has removed 90 “smaller encampments,” defined as hosting anywhere between one and four people, and 20 encampments home to five or more persons, according to Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Napa County’s homeless programs.
Officials had previously expressed intent to move forward with subsequent clearings of the city’s encampments, including the Bowl, one of the largest such camps in Napa. The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the South Napa shelter — which Kamer described as being the product of separate incidents, and not community spread among residents — will put those plans on hold for the foreseeable future. The city and county is also taking into consideration staff holiday schedule as well as the general wellbeing of homeless residents, Kamer said.
“Is there an intention to address the issues at the Bowl? Yes, but it’s not going to happen now,” Kamer said. “I think it’s fair to say the police department and other service providers do (eventually) intend to address the Bowl in the near future.”
Unhoused community members could not be forced to leave encampments unless they had somewhere else to go, City Manager Steve Potter told the Register in an interview in mid-November. Residents of the Trancas camp moved to stay with family or friends, or to local motels, the winter shelter or the South Napa shelter, Potter said then.
The city has received increasing numbers of complaints relating to encampments in recent months, Potter told the Register.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says communities should make connecting residents to stable housing “a priority” amid the pandemic. If “individual housing options” are not available, the guidance says, municipalities should “allow people who are living in encampments to remain where they are.” Residents of encampments should be provided with hygiene resources and be encouraged to practice preventative measures like social distancing, according to the guidelines.
Potter, in an interview, acknowledged that the CDC’s guidance had “different options for different situations” involving unhoused individuals. He could not say whether or not the Trancas Street clearing had resulted in additional individuals needing county sheltering services.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the shelters by former encampment residents, Potter described protocol put in place to screen new shelter residents.
“Nobody gets put into the winter shelter or the South Napa shelter if there’s been a case reported until (officials) get that under control and have sanitized the building,” he said.
Since March, Kamer said, there have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus between the two shelters — two in the South Napa shelter and two in the winter homeless shelter, which was closed for a brief period at the end of July and into August for sanitization.
