Napa pauses homeless encampment clearings indefinitely

The city of Napa will put an indefinite pause on its plans to clear homeless encampments within city limits, in part due to a new coronavirus case identified in the South Napa shelter in the last few weeks, a county spokesperson confirmed.

In mid-November, the city razed an “extensive” homeless camp located at the Trancas Street end of the River Trail; several weeks prior, it removed a camp between California Boulevard and Napa Creek.

Since the beginning of this year, the city has removed 90 “smaller encampments,” defined as hosting anywhere between one and four people, and 20 encampments home to five or more persons, according to Larry Kamer, a spokesperson for Napa County’s homeless programs.

Officials had previously expressed intent to move forward with subsequent clearings of the city’s encampments, including the Bowl, one of the largest such camps in Napa. The confirmed COVID-19 cases in the South Napa shelter — which Kamer described as being the product of separate incidents, and not community spread among residents — will put those plans on hold for the foreseeable future. The city and county is also taking into consideration staff holiday schedule as well as the general wellbeing of homeless residents, Kamer said.