Road conditions in the city of Napa – long a conspicuous weakness in the county’s largest city – have steadily improved over the past decade and now stand slightly above the Bay Area average, according to regional authorities.
The city’s average pavement condition index reached 70 points of a possible 100 in 2018, a 16-point improvement over Napa’s 2008 figure, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.
Locally, the city of Napa’s pavement quality score trailed only Yountville, a resort town only a few blocks wide from east to west with fewer than 3,000 full-time residents compared to Napa’s nearly 80,000. Yountville’s streets scored 74 last year, an eight-point improvement from its 2008 figure.
Average pavement scores in American Canyon have dropped over the past decade, sliding from 76 to 64, the MTC said. Also trailing the Bay Area average were Calistoga (56, down from 58 in 2008), St. Helena (55, no 2008 figure available) and unincorporated Napa County (50, down from 53).
Overall, the quality of pavement on Bay Area roads held steady in 2018, the regional agency reported, with a minor improvement to the regional average attributed to projects funded by the recent hike to the California fuel tax.
Roads with pavement scores between 80 and 100 are classified very good to excellent by the MTC. A 60-79 indicates fair to good quality, while streets rated 50-59 are deemed “at risk” and those scored at zero to 49 are considered “failed” or “poor.”
Napa can credit its steady improvement of city streets to a combination of more robust funding – including the arrival of new county and state tax money – and better organization, according to Eric Whan, deputy public works director.
The city committed to resurfacing 10 miles of roadway per year starting in 2009, a time when the MTC rated its average pavement condition fifth from the bottom in the Bay Area. Meanwhile, maintenance funding increased with the 2018 debut of voter-approved Measure T, a Napa County sales tax redirected from flood control to road upkeep, and state approval in 2017 of Senate Bill 1, a fuel tax increase designed to raise $54 billion to fix state and local roadways.
Napa’s emphasis is turning toward protecting its improvements of the past decade, largely by regularly laying down sealants that repel water and extend the life of asphalt, according to Whan.
“Over time, we should be able to get to every street in the city of Napa, but you still have to give the effort to be able to maintain the streets you did (already) work on,” he said Wednesday. “… The goal is to keep doing what we’re doing. We’re 10 years into our program, and the focus has been on new asphalt, but now we need to come back and do the maintenance on the streets we’ve already paved.”
In addition to continuing its 10-mile-a-year campaign for neighborhood streets and resealing newer pavement, Napa is increasingly focusing on laying new pavement on its main roadways, said Whan.
Amid the general absence of change in pavement quality in the Bay Area were a few outliers. The East Bay city of Dublin achieved an average of 86 from 2016 to 2018, earning a ranking of “very good.” Clayton, El Cerrito, Brentwood, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Foster City, Daly City, Colma, San Ramon and Union City also ranked as “very good.”
Larkspur, on the other hand, earned an average score of just 46 from 2016 to 2018.