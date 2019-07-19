Napa Police Department officers fired bean bag rounds Thursday afternoon at a man they say was swinging a shovel and approached an officer.
Police received several calls about a man on the Trancas Street overpass yelling and swinging a shovel around 3 p.m., according to an email from Napa Police Sgt. Pat Manzer. An officer arrived and found him walking in the middle of northbound Solano Avenue lanes, near the Marriott Hotel, with a large shovel, police say.
The officer armed himself with a bean bag shotgun, which is used as an alternative to lethal force. Shawn Thomas Henry, 55, challenged the officer to shoot him, police say. He ignored the officer's commands to put down the shovel and talk, and approached the officer, police say.
The officer fired several bean bag rounds into Henry's torso when he came about 30 feet from the officer, police say. Henry stopped walking toward the officer, but did not get on the ground or drop the shovel. He threw the shovel toward the officer, then got on the ground, where he was handcuffed by another officer.
Henry was evaluated at Queen of the Valley Hospital, where it was determined that he suffered abrasions from the bean bag rounds, police say. He was otherwise uninjured.
Henry did not injure any officers or people, police say.
He was arrested on suspicion of felony charges related to confronting an officer with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer, Napa County jail records show.