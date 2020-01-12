Hundreds of dog and cat owners brought their four-footed companions to a clinic organized on Sunday by the Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, which vaccinated and microchipped pets free of charge at CrossWalk Community Church.
More than 200 visitors received vouchers for free pet spaying and neutering during the first 40 minutes of the two-hour clinic, where clients began lining up three hours before the 11 a.m. opening, according to JARR spokesman Brad Schomburg.
The fourth annual JARR vaccination clinic was paid for with funds donated by Beverly Wendel in memory of her late husband Barry Wendel, an animal lover.