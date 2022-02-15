Napa Phillips students have a heart for art on Feb. 14

What do you get when you mix 31 fifth graders, watercolors, paintbrushes and Valentine’s Day?
Heart art.
That’s exactly what the students of Jennifer Veveiros’ class at Phillips Magnet Elementary School in Napa made on Monday, Feb. 14.
The students are celebrating Black History Month, explained the teacher.
“This is a very colorful art project (inspired) by Alma Thomas,” a famous Black artist, said Veveiros.
“I wanted them to learn about (the) artist and create a Valentine’s Day project,” in the same abstract style often used by Thomas.
After watching a short demonstration video, each fifth grader started by drawing an outline of a heart. From there, they dipped their paintbrushes into paint palettes and added dashed lines, in any color, around the heart. Each row of lines got bigger and bigger, until it filled the page.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Classmate Dayanna Arroyo explained the color motif she chose for her heart art.
People are also reading…
“I’m just doing rainbow (colors) because it’s pretty,” said Dayanna.
She likes the shape of the heart itself, she said.
Who was she going to give her heart to when she finished?
“I’m probably going to keep it for myself,” Dayanna said.
Fifth grader Aiden McAndrew enthusiastically painted his heart on his paper.
“I want to make something like a heart or a rainbow and then when I show it to others, they will like it,” he said.
How will that make him feel?
“Proud,” said Aiden.
For his painting, classmate Sergio Vega thought outside the box. Literally. Instead of a heart, he drew a square.
“I don’t like hearts,” Sergio said.
He doesn’t consider himself an artist but doing art in class is “fun and exciting and you get to improve your drawing skills,” according to Sergio.
Instead of gifts, this Napa student is asking for donations to Napa's Cope Family Center.
If he was in charge of the project, instead of hearts he would have the kids draw the Statue of Liberty, “because it represents history,” Sergio said.
Classmate Maria Silva also interpreted the assignment differently. She started with a circle instead of a heart.
Why a circle?
“I thought a triangle would be difficult,” she said.
And she chose cool colors, like blues and purples, for her theme. Maria said she likes doing art at school because “you get advice from your peers,” and everyone can do their own thing with their own colors.
If Maria was in charge of the art lesson, she’d have the students use clay to “recreate art from Pablo Picasso.”
Fabian Mendez, another fifth grader, said the project was cool, “because there’s a lot of colors and the pattern is cool.” And he liked the way the lines around the heart looked like they were growing outward.
He stopped for a minute to review his work in progress.
“I feel like I missed these two spots,” Mendez said, as he added more lines around his heart.
Napa seventh grader Simone Joshua is right at home at the Oakland Zoo.
Student Annaleah Delgadillo said “I’ve never don’t anything abstract," like the Alma Thomas project.
She likes to draw at home, especially animals, said the fifth grader.
It’s been a good Valentine’s Day so far, Annaleah noted.
Why?
“I got to hang out with my friends.”
Classmate Elmer Mendoza said at first he painted with his brush, “but then I started splatting my paintbrush to make a splat effect and then I dropped some water (and) then I painted black over it like a black hole. So now it’s like a space theme.”
“It’s pretty fun,” doing art in class, Elmer said. “You can do whatever you want."
“It’s just beautiful,” Veveiros said of her students’ work.
Photos: Napa students make heart art on Feb. 14
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Napa students celebrate Feb. 14 and Black History Month
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
David La Rochelle is rebuilding his Silverado home that burned down during the 2017 Atlas Fire, and he’s determined the new home won’t share a…
The Napa County Office of Education's decision on the school charter is expected March 15.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Transportation officials are finding ways to resolve Swainson's hawk issues to keep the $64 million Soscol Junction traffic relief project alo…
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com