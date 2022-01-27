Napa photographer Bob McClenahan fights cancer

He’s captured some of the most iconic images of Napa Valley — from vineyards and wineries to BottleRock bands and movie stars. However, for the past seven months, Napa photographer Bob McClenahan wasn’t taking many photos.

In June 2021, McClenahan was diagnosed with cancer. Specifically, stage four diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma transformed from follicular lymphoma of the small intestine.

“I was scared,” wrote McClenahan on his blog, “but I was also convinced I was going to get through this.”

After all, “I was young-ish and healthy-ish. Overall, it is a fairly easy cancer to deal with,” he was told.

Yet, the next seven months would prove an exceptional challenge, one that caused the well-known photographer to lose 50 pounds and most of his income.

Within a month of his diagnosis, McClenahan started 18 weeks of chemotherapy at Kaiser in Vallejo. He began to lose his hair but most other side effects were minimal, he wrote.

“I knew it was coming, and I wasn’t too embarrassed about my new baldness,” he said.

In August, cancer caused a blockage in his intestine that caused him to drop from his normal 160 pounds into the low 100s.

To help him gain weight, doctors installed a PICC line.

A Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) line is a thin, soft tube that is inserted into a vein in the arm, leg or neck for long-term IV antibiotics, nutrition, medications, and blood draws.

The line allowed McClenahan to be fed a special nutritional formula.

Unfortunately, McClenahan then developed gallstones and doctors had to install another tube to his gallbladder, so it could empty.

When he felt up to it, the photographer would occasionally post his photos on social media.

“I didn’t want people to forget about me,” he said.

They certainly didn’t. A Go Fund Me account was recently launched for the family. A meal train was created.

“We just received so much support,” he said. “It was just so humbling and overwhelming.”

To be honest, “I didn’t know people felt that way,” about him. “When I think about it, I just fall apart.”

McClenahan’s wife, Julie, is a stay-at-home mom to their two boys. Tyler is 10 and Jake is 12. Without his income, “we’ve been living off savings since June.”

To be honest, September and October were miserable, he said during an interview this week.

“I’ve had a really tough time,” he said. “I didn’t think I was ever going to leave the hospital alive.”

But McClenahan decided he wasn’t ready to die. “I wanted to see my kids grow up,” he wrote in a blog post. “I reprogrammed my brain to just take it all one day at a time. There were a lot of days ahead of me, but I just didn’t have a choice.”

By early January, he was down to 109 pounds.

McClenahan said he knew he needed to get his weight and strength back because he was facing yet another more aggressive round of chemo and then a long hospital stay for a bone marrow transplant.

“My war with cancer is far from over,” he wrote on his blog on Jan. 14.

Or was it?

On Jan. 21, his doctor gave McClenahan some shocking news: a recent test showed that his cancer was essentially gone.

“It’s such a true miracle,” he said.

“I’m just kind of processing all that," said McClenahan.

And his recovery continues.

Because McClenahan lost a lot of fat and muscle during his treatments, he doesn’t have the energy he used to.

“I’m trying to eat and walk as much as I can. It’s trying to get my strength back, so I can start working again. I really love my job and I miss doing it. I just want to get back out there. And I hate turning down client work.”

His immediate goal is to be well enough to photograph BottleRock in late May.

“It’s the biggest event that I shoot,” he noted. “That’s what I’m going for right now.”

McClenahan had these words to share with anyone facing cancer: “Cancer will change your life,” he said. “It makes you pause and reflect on what is truly important. You will reemerge a different person — it’s up to you to determine how.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

