Napa pimp sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Napa man arrested in 2017 during an undercover investigation of prostitution was sentenced this week to three years in state prison.

Miguel Tenorio-Mencias, now 25, was arrested in July 2017 for suspected pimping and pandering by detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Tenorio-Mencias had arranged to deliver a 28-year-old woman from Las Vegas to a Napa hotel where detectives were waiting, according to NSIB.

Prosecution was delayed when Tenorio-Mencias failed to make a court appearance. He was apprehended in October in San Diego on a Napa County arrest warrant.

Tenorio-Mencias pleaded guilty in January, said Deputy District Attorney Karen Hunter. He was sentenced this week in Napa Superior Court by Judge Scott Young.

