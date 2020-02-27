You are the owner of this article.
Napa pimp sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Napa man arrested in 2017 during an undercover investigation of prostitution was sentenced this week to three years in state prison.

Miguel Tenorio-Mencias, now 25, was arrested in July 2017 for suspected pimping and pandering by detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau.

Tenorio-Mencias had arranged to deliver a 28-year-old woman from Las Vegas to a Napa hotel where detectives were waiting, according to NSIB.

Prosecution was delayed when Tenorio-Mencias failed to make a court appearance. He was apprehended in October in San Diego on a Napa County arrest warrant.

Tenorio-Mencias pleaded guilty in January, said Deputy District Attorney Karen Hunter. He was sentenced this week in Napa Superior Court by Judge Scott Young.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

