Stalled plans for the Embassy Suites addition enjoyed a long-awaited comeback Thursday night with the Planning Commission’s unanimous approval of a 54-bedroom expansion.
The proposed building would sit separate from the existing hotel on a vacant corner at 1075 California Blvd. It would be 4 stories high with a rooftop restaurant, pool, terrace and green living garden.
If this project sounds familiar, that’s because it's similar to the one Napans have been hearing about for more than a decade under a rotating cast of development firms. The first approval came in 2002, but the project stalled. It was revived just to be paused again in 2006, 2012 and 2016. At any given time, proposals included plans for a conference center, a larger ballroom and alternative designs.
Los Angeles-based real estate investment firm Mani Brothers Real Estate Group purchased the $102 million property in July 2018 and has since spearheaded this latest iteration.
At the time of purchase, Mani Brothers announced in a press release their plans for a “refurbishment and overall renovation of the existing property,” and floated the possibility of adding it to the Hilton’s Curio Collection, an upscale hotel brand within the chain’s portfolio. Individual hotels are independently owned and operated, but they receive support from the mega-chain.
Embassy Suites is also part of Hilton's portfolio.
“I’m excited to be here and to see this project finally moving forward,” said Commission Chairperson Gordon Huether, who sat on the commission during the 2016 use permit approval.
The design of the hotel seems to speak to the higher-end aspirations of Mani Brothers. Renderings show it with a long, L-shaped design, floating glass walls and sliding aluminum screens as well as an exterior color that mimics the agrarian earth tones of the surrounding landscapes.
"We think this 2020 version shows a higher level of architecture and design," said city planner Michael Allen.
Two slight concerns were brought up by the commissioners: parking and proximity to the new roundabouts.
Developers’ plans include two- and three-car parking lifts to accommodate the potentially greater number of cars flowing through the property. The metal lifts would be obscured from view by organic screening and landscaping, making them visible only from the backside, Allen said.
According to Andre Huff, the traffic engineer from W-Trans who conducted a 2016 study at the site, only 74 percent of the rooms require parking even at peak season. Therefore, he said, mechanical parking structures would be more than adequate to make up for additional guests.
Developers also assured the commission that plans for landscape architecture and soundscaping had been made with the new roundabouts in mind.
Nobody spoke during public comment on the project. It will now be moved to City Council for final approval, though developers will have to return to the Planning Commission with its plans to meet the public art requirement.
“You either write a big fact check or you put art on your property, so what say you?” inquired Huether.