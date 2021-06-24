Napa planners approve 77-unit affordable apartment complex on Shetler Avenue

“I wish we were saving more trees, I wish the architecture were kicked up, and I wish there were more green space and so on,” Bob Massaro said before voting to support the apartment project. “But I also know how desperately we need housing here.”

Gordon Huether cast the sole dissenting vote, saying the design requires more detail to resolve how visible the project will be from surrounding homes and how it can host solar panels to meet California’s Title 24 requirement, which took effect last year and requires the panels for residential buildings of three stories and fewer. He also criticized the design’s call for raising the site to level a sharp east-west slope, as well as its removal of more than 100 trees from the site.

“I’d rather not reject it out of hand; I really want these kinds of affordable in-fill projects,” he said after earlier suggesting postponing a vote. “I’m hyper-aware of the intense need that we have, but people that live in low-income housing are people too, and I think they deserve better – and better might mean better than keeping five trees out of 150 of them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}