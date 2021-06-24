Napa planners approve 77-unit affordable apartment complex on Shetler Avenue

A housing complex where all 77 apartments will be offered at affordable rents has gained approval from city land-use authorities in Napa – although not without some debate on how far to bend design rules to make lower-cost housing possible.
Napa Valley Community Housing won a design permit last week from the Planning Commission for Monarch Landing, a trio of three-story apartment buildings at 1000 Shetler Ave. that will be rented below market rates. Construction on the 3.3-acre project, on the site of a former orchard just east of the Soscol Avenue commercial strip, is expected to last 18 months.
The approval June 17, however, did not come without debate by planners about the concessions made to fit rent-limited housing into a sloping and difficult-to-build site – and into one of the state’s costliest, most competitive housing markets.
Meanwhile, NVCH leaders asked the city not to delay approvals further to avoid the nonprofit risking its shot at state housing financing that becomes available only once a year – with another round to be offered in July.
Four commissioners ultimately voted to approve Monarch Landing, despite misgivings about what they called incomplete plans, the removal of more than 100 trees from the property and the potential cost of adding solar panels required for new residential construction in California.
“I wish we were saving more trees, I wish the architecture were kicked up, and I wish there were more green space and so on,” Bob Massaro said before voting to support the apartment project. “But I also know how desperately we need housing here.”
Gordon Huether cast the sole dissenting vote, saying the design requires more detail to resolve how visible the project will be from surrounding homes and how it can host solar panels to meet California’s Title 24 requirement, which took effect last year and requires the panels for residential buildings of three stories and fewer. He also criticized the design’s call for raising the site to level a sharp east-west slope, as well as its removal of more than 100 trees from the site.
“I’d rather not reject it out of hand; I really want these kinds of affordable in-fill projects,” he said after earlier suggesting postponing a vote. “I’m hyper-aware of the intense need that we have, but people that live in low-income housing are people too, and I think they deserve better – and better might mean better than keeping five trees out of 150 of them.”
Need affordable housing? A proposed Napa development, Monarch Landing, is coming your way.
Plans filed with the city call for a mix of flats and townhouses in the three residential buildings, along with a single-level community building with a meeting room, mail room, teaching kitchen and computer lab. Parking would be provided for 143 vehicles.
Apartments would include 12 with one bedroom, along with 28 two-bedroom, 33 three-bedroom and four four-bedroom units. Each unit would include a deck or patio, in addition to a 3,191-square-foot common courtyard and 2,754 square feet of open space.
In response to criticism of the proposal to flatten the slope rather than embrace it, NVCH’s executive director, Erica Roetman Sklar, said a level property is needed not only for affordability but to make housing accessible for disabled tenants.
“There’s no way to say that we could follow the contours of the site instead of creating a flat site that is ADA-compatible, that somehow we would be able to save money and finance this,” she told the commission during the virtual meeting.
Commissioner Reed Onate accepted the necessity of creating a flatter parcel given the affordability requirement.
“These are physical requirements that have to be dealt with, and they dealt with them,” he said of the layout. “Maybe we don’t like it, but they’re trying to maximize the design, and I think they’ve come up with an efficient one for this project.”
Because Monarch Landing apartments will be offered at affordable rents based on tenant income, state law enables NVCH to pursue 77 units instead of the 49 that would be allowed for a market-price development.
In approving Monarch Landing, planners set conditions including provision for enough solar power to serve the entire project, as well as increased bicycle parking, new sidewalks at least 6 feet wide, and the preservation of a valley oak near the center of the property.
