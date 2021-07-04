Napa Planning Commission delays decision on Western Meadows Subdivision

City planner Steven Rosen said the application does contain some elevations that aren’t going to happen, but it also shows the floor plans for each building. The commissioners were therefore expected to look at the two renderings provided and extrapolate the two possible architectural styles for the houses onto the different floor plans, he said.

“Staff normally strives to get exactly what the project is,” Rosen said. “In this case, we didn’t quite achieve that.”

Commissioner Bob Massaro said he was supportive of the map, but it’d be simple for the applicant to come back with two sets of elevations, one for each house design.

Commissioner Gordon Huether said at the meeting that the project is beautiful, consistent with the city’s general plan, and meets the city’s standards. Echoing the other commissioners, he added that he’s willing to support the project, but he wants to see the application come back “fully baked.”

Several Napa residents who live near the proposed subdivision raised concerns in public comments. The project also depends upon the easement that would be provided by the Reids.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}