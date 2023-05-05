There’s been a common scene at city of Napa Planning Commission meetings for the past year or so. When residential project proposals come up, at least a few commissioners typically note that they don’t like the architectural designs of the homes.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Commission attempts to improve those designs have occasionally proceeded; an ad-hoc subcommittee of the commission met with developer Edenbridge Homes explicitly for that purpose late last year to discuss proposed designs for a subdivision on Lone Oak Avenue. The designs — when they came back before the commission the following month, which is when the commission voted in support of the project — had been tweaked as a result.

But, for the most part, the commissioners haven’t been able to do much. That’s because the projects meet Napa’s Residential Design Guidelines — a set of design-related standards from 2004 that serve as recommendations to developers — as determined by city staff. As such, the commissioners, with the full projects in mind, have generally gone along with the staff recommendations to approve the projects despite complaining about the home designs.

The commissions stated dislike of the proposed home designs did, however, spur them to repeatedly request that a discussion about the city’s design guidelines be scheduled so that they could potentially be updated.

That discussion finally happened Thursday night. But the commissioners were disappointed to learn that California is requiring local municipalities to put in place objective design standards — standards that cut down on the discretion cities have historically had over projects — as defined by state law, with that process starting in Napa by the end of year.

At the meeting, Ricky Caperton, the city’s planning manager, noted that the city’s current set of guidelines were put in place off the heels of the city’s 1998 general plan because of a string of projects that commissioners had disliked the design of.

“It’s almost like we’ve come full circle, where it seems like with the last several subdivisions it’s kind of hit some speed bumps in terms of design,” Caperton said.

Caperton said there’s currently several competing factors the city’s planning department has to review projects in the context of — including the city’s general plan, development standards, the design standards and state laws, among others.

The design guidelines, he added, are meant to inform projects, but developers aren’t technically required to follow the guidelines.

So, the main problem with attempting to update the guidelines now — to spur improved home designs in proposed developments — is that recent state housing laws have aimed to streamline the local approval process for housing projects, Caperton noted.

“Really what that means is the standards have to be quantitative, prescriptive, and really with no discretion,” Caperton said.

Caperton said the objective standards create a bit more certainty for developers, as such standards are more of a checklist that they need to hit for the project to be approved. That’s meant to substantially cut down on the time it takes for a city to review and approve a proposed plan, he said.

The purpose of the state's push is to speed up California’s production of housing amid the severe housing crisis.

Caperton included examples of such standards for Sunnyvale, Temecula, Santa Rosa and Monte Sereno in the agenda packet as examples of what the state is looking for, and what Napa’s standards will be required to look like in the future.

“They’re very quantifiable,” Caperton said. “Almost if anybody were to read them from anywhere, there’s almost no question about what the standard is that that particular community is looking for. Some of them even have actual check lists in there.”

Caperton added that the city currently attempts to work with developers to get the “best product we can get,” but there’s a tricky balance there of knowing how hard they can push because of the state’s requirement for objective standards.

“With the understanding of state laws, sometimes it’s difficult because it’s like, how far can we push before they start pushing back,” Caperton said.

Commissioner Ricky Hurtado asked what pushback the city might get from the state should the city, in some way, go against the state’s wishes. Deputy city attorney Sabrina Wolfson noted that if a project complies with the standards, the city essentially has no basis for denial outside of specific health or safety impacts. She added that if the city choses to deny a project anyway, they could face subsequent legal action.

“The Housing Accountability Act says essentially that if a project complies with objective general plan and zoning standards, including design standards, that the city cannot disapprove the project or reduce the density unless the project would have a specific adverse impact on public health and safety and the only way to mitigate those impacts is through denial or reduction in density,” Wolfson said. “And so if a city were to deny a project in violation of the Housing Accountability Act, there are rights of the state and the Attorney General to bring suit or take other actions.”

Vin Smith, the city’s community development director, said that the city’s planning department is currently in a place where they can influence good design, but can’t require specific actions from a developer.

“We do the best we can to get that architecture in the best shape possible so that when it’s presented to you it’s as good as possible,” Smith told the commission. “There could be a moment in time when a developer says ‘no, I’m not going to do that. And we can’t force them, at this moment.”

Commissioners said they weren’t happy about the situation, with several stating they felt the state was working against their ability to provide design review.

“Unfortunately, I feel like the state legislature really is working against us,” commissioner Beverly Shotwell said. “It’s just a very disconcerting situation.”

Commissioner Gordon Huether referred to the incoming objective standards as “depressing,” and said he might have not reapplied to the commission late last year had he known the objective standards were coming.

“I mean, doing something really high quality and meaningful is hard,” Huether said. “And what the lobbyists for the commercial builders got done in Sacramento, it’s just designed to make it easier for them, and harder for us to do anything meaningful up here.”

On the other hand, commission chair Bob Massaro said that though he disagreed with the state’s action to eliminate subjective design guidelines, he saw the development of the new objective guidelines as an opportunity to set in place a roadmap that will bring beautiful commercial and residential developments to Napa.

“I think even though this is painful from what the state has essentially done to the local communities, it can be a blessing in that we can set the bar to the point where we get good design that’s going to last beyond all of us,” Massaro said.

Photos: Earth Day cleanup, celebration in Napa Earth Day cleanup 3 Earth Day cleanup 2 Earth Day cleanup 1 Earth Day cleanup 4 Earth Day cleanup 5 Earth Day cleanup 6 Earth Day cleanup 7 Earth Day cleanup 8 Earth Day cleanup 9 Earth Day cleanup 10 Earth Day cleanup Earth Day cleanup Earth Day cleanup Earth Day cleanup Earth Day cleanup Earth Day cleanup Earth Day Celebration 1 Earth Day Celebration 2 Earth Day Celebration 3 Earth Day Celebration 4 Earth Day Celebration 6 Earth Day Celebration 5 Earth Day Celebration 7 Earth Day Celebration 8 Earth Day Celebration 9 Earth Day Celebration 10 Earth Day Celebration 11 Earth Day Celebration 12 Earth Day Celebration 13