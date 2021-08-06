Napa Planning Commission recommends approval of Western Meadows Subdivision

Commission chair Paul Kelley said the commission hears the neighbor concerns. But he also said the commission has to look at projects with a specific set of criteria and whether or not the application meets those criteria.

Kelley also said the easement issue was disappointing to him. He said when the property was sold, in his mind, the buyer was given the right to use the parcel and access it across an easement through the Reids' property. He added that he thinks there’s a window of time for the Reids to work with the applicant, but that nobody’s going to win if the issue goes to court.

“Basically, if I sold that I’m giving the buyer the right to use that parcel and the right to access it across mine,” Kelley said. “It kind of feels a little bit like double-dipping.”

The commission also unanimously approved a use permit for on-street parking for residents of the Young Building at 801 Coombs Street, which is needed to transition the second floor of the into three residential condominium units.

The use permit is needed because the Young Building — a commercial office condominium containing eight units — doesn’t provide any parking spaces of its own. Parking isn’t a requirement for commercial use of the building, but it is required for residential uses, according to the staff report.

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.