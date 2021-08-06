Napa Planning Commission recommends approval of Western Meadows Subdivision

The proposed 12-home Western Meadows subdivision is one step closer to construction after the city of Napa planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the project this week.
The planning commission delayed a recommendation about a month ago because the commissioners wanted additional technical details. But the planners found no reason to delay a recommendation of approval this time around, despite intense opposition from some neighbors to the proposed project. The Napa City Council is set to consider the project for final approval later this month.
“We need housing, we need all different kinds of housing," said commissioner Gordon Huether at the meeting.
The project, proposed by Borrette Lane Estates LLC, would split a 7.56-acre parcel at 1044 Borrette Lane into 12 lots and build 12 homes on those lots. A new street would also be added for access to those homes.
But access to the subdivision is dependent on a 56-foot public right of way easement from the neighboring property owners, Kirk and Karen Reid of Reid Family Vineyards, who have expressed opposition to the subdivision. Because of a condition set by the city, the applicant is required to acquire that easement from the Reids, who so far have been unwilling to give it up.
City staff said at a previous meeting that, if the applicant can’t obtain the easement, the city would be obligated to use the eminent domain process to acquire it, and the applicant would need to agree to pay all associated costs.
The easement is also the source of a March 9 lawsuit against the Reids, which alleges land they sold in 1987 — where the proposed subdivision would be located — was sold with an understanding that the land would eventually be developed and an easement for access would be needed to accommodate that development.
Public commenters at the meeting raised concerns about the subdivision's impact on the environment, traffic, wildfire risk, whether the project should be built during California’s 2021 drought, large home sizes, the project going against the city’s commitment to affordable housing, the effect the project may have on nearby property values and more.
Kirk Reid urged the commission to postpone making a decision on the project until the easement issue is resolved through negotiations or litigation. He said the use of eminent domain would eliminate any incentive for the applicant to reach a negotiated settlement and would set an “unfortunate precedent for resolving conflicts surrounding future landfill development applicants.”
“If using eminent domain can be avoided, it seems like it should be,” Reid wrote in a letter to the commission. “The marketplace and the legal system would provide a better long-term solution for these types of problems.”
Commissioners said the project meets all city standards and approved the project unanimously with conditions: that the applicant submits an arborist’s report to city staff when construction drawings are submitted, that the applicant plant screening trees on their property or a neighbor’s property, that a stop sign and lighting control is added and that the subdivision be built to California Wildland Urban Interface standards
Huether responded to several of the public comments. He said he objected to a letter that said the planning commission is pro-development, saying he supported following the city’s General Plan, standards and zoning. He also said major disruptions to nature had already occurred from the houses already in the neighborhood and the people living there.
Huether added that California’s 2021 drought and concerns about water conservation don't justify stopping all project approval on the planning commission level.
“The planning commission is not the place to create a moratorium on projects,” Huether said. “Every single project that comes before the planning commission can’t be denied now because we’re in a drought. That is, that’s some sort of higher power that doesn’t live with me. And I don’t think that the need for housing somehow gets tabled until we get more water.”
Commission chair Paul Kelley said the commission hears the neighbor concerns. But he also said the commission has to look at projects with a specific set of criteria and whether or not the application meets those criteria.
Kelley also said the easement issue was disappointing to him. He said when the property was sold, in his mind, the buyer was given the right to use the parcel and access it across an easement through the Reids' property. He added that he thinks there’s a window of time for the Reids to work with the applicant, but that nobody’s going to win if the issue goes to court.
“Basically, if I sold that I’m giving the buyer the right to use that parcel and the right to access it across mine,” Kelley said. “It kind of feels a little bit like double-dipping.”
The commission also unanimously approved a use permit for on-street parking for residents of the Young Building at 801 Coombs Street, which is needed to transition the second floor of the into three residential condominium units.
The use permit is needed because the Young Building — a commercial office condominium containing eight units — doesn’t provide any parking spaces of its own. Parking isn’t a requirement for commercial use of the building, but it is required for residential uses, according to the staff report.
