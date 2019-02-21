Last week's powerful storms further eroded a creek bank in Browns Valley, washing out 25 feet of sidewalk near Browns Valley Elementary School and forcing the closure of the eastbound lane of Browns Valley Road.
The city is planning to issue an emergency declaration, allowing the Public Works Department to cut through red tape so it can make repairs as soon as possible, Acting Public Works Director Eric Whan said Wednesday.
With several months remaining in the rainy season, there is concern that more heavy rain could further undercut the bank on Browns Valley Creek, potentially undermining the roadway and a city water line, Whan said.
Whan said repairing the 20-foot deep bank and protecting it from future erosion is likely to cost between $750,000 and $1.5 million.
This two-lane stretch of Browns Valley Road, located across the creek from the elementary school, was first threatened in February 2017 when high water undermined a section of bank right up to the sidewalk, Whan said.
That event left chain link fencing, installed years ago to keep pedestrians from falling into the creek, dangling in mid-air.
The city closed the sidewalk and redirected pedestrians onto a strip of roadway protected by barriers. A city water line also had to be moved to safety.
Napa applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a $1.25 million repair grant, but FEMA rejected the city's request in 2018, saying it does not authorize projects on natural waterways, Whan said. By then it was too late in the construction season to make repairs before this winter, he said.
The city was planning to use its own funds and fix the bank this coming summer, while "keeping our fingers crossed the bank would hold up through this winter," he said.
The city's luck ran out the night of Feb. 13 when more bank collapsed, undercutting the sidewalk.
The eastbound lane of Browns Valley Road was closed the next morning when a city crew, making a routine post-storm inspection, discovered the additional damage, Whan said.
The pedestrian path used by students going to and from Browns Valley school was moved onto the street. East bound traffic was detoured a short distance onto Partrick Road and Rowena Lane to get around the obstruction
When City Manager Steve Potter signs the emergency declaration, Public Works will hire a consultant to expedite permits from natural resource agencies. A contractor will be hired without going to bid, further speeding up the process, Whan said.