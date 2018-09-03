Napa will step in to fix drainage pipes in hopes of preventing pavement from buckling on three city streets.
Emergency repairs approved last month by the City Council will involve adding special pipe liners to storm drains on Solano Avenue, a north-south route along the west shoulder of Highway 29, as well as Minahen and Locust streets north of Imola Avenue. Council members cleared G.D. Nielson Inc. to take on the project for $360,000 because of the risk of tire-tearing sinkholes suddenly opening up in soil eroded by broken pipes.
Sinkholes have developed on the three routes due to stormwater pipes cracking or collapsing, which has led to gradual soil erosion creating voids where pavement eventually collapses, according to Deputy Public Works Director Eric Whan.
The department and interim City Manager Steve Potter declared the drainage and roadway damage to be an emergency – with a risk of a “sudden, unexpected occurrence” endangering the public – on Aug. 10 to allow for fast-track repairs, Whan wrote the council in a pre-meeting memorandum.
The work zones will include Minahen Street from Lernhart Street to its terminus at Webber Street; Locust Street from Minahen to its stub end; and a pipe crossing Solano Avenue east of Justin-Siena High School in north Napa.
City public works staff members have proposed using a lining system in which sections are snapped together and pushed inside a failing concrete or metal pipe, a technique Whan said would minimize road closures and blockages. Workers also would inject grout between the liner and the original pipe surface to fill voids and prevent more sinkholes from opening.
The decision to allow emergency repairs released $200,000 in city funds originally set aside to improve storm drainage along Trower Avenue in north Napa. Any unspent funds would be returned to the Trower project afterward, according to John Ferons, city senior civil engineer.