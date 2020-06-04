Napa plans virtual Fourth of July parade; fireworks canceled throughout valley

Because of coronavirus restrictions against large gatherings, Napa's Fourth of July parade and evening fireworks have been canceled. Similar celebrations have also been canceled in Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga.
The city's Parks and Rec Department pulled the plug on Napa Lights the Valley celebration planned for the evening of July 4 at Oxbow Commons, citing public health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic. A festival of live music, food and kids' activities followed by a fireworks display had been scheduled.
Napa Sunrise Rotary, sponsor of the Napa parade, will instead create a virtual experience by traveling the city on the 4th and doing live interviews and showcasing businesses, families and neighborhoods.
As part of its virtual parade, Sunrise Rotary will be making awards in three categories: Best patriotically costumed pet, best decorated home and best decorated vehicle.
Photo or short video submittals for these contests will be accepted through June 15. Prizes will be awarded to one entry of each category on the morning of July 4th in a special drive-by event. Each contest winner will receive a gift card for $250 which they may keep or donate to a charity of their choice.
Send submittals to: napa4th2020@gmail.com.
Virtual 4th of July Memories/Activities on Facebook
This virtual campaign centers around the question “What does Fourth of July Mean to You”. Ask that question of yourself and/or your family and friends and take a photo, make a sign, do a short (10-20 second video) answering that question. Post on social with the hashtag #Napa4th. Submit it to the Parade Committee at: napa4th2020@gmail.com.
Want to take it one step further? Livestream an activity on Sunrise Rotary's FB page. Fill out the participation form at www.napa4thofjulyparade.com.
Fourth of July boat parade
The Napa Valley Yacht Club is inviting boaters from the area to join its Fourth of July boat parade.
The flotilla decorated in red, white and blue colors will travel from the Yacht Club on Riverside Drive, first north on the Napa River to downtown, then south past the club through the River Park area. Owners of yachts as well as other large and small vessels are invited to take part.
Participants must gather at the yacht club basin by 12:30 p.m. and be decorated and prepared to sail downtown by 1 p.m.
Larger boats that cannot negotiate the river’s low tide may join the flotilla as it returns from downtown and heads south.
To register for the boat parade, contact Nancy Mueller at 707 287-0950.
