Napa plans virtual Fourth of July parade; fireworks canceled throughout valley

Photo or short video submittals for these contests will be accepted through June 15. Prizes will be awarded to one entry of each category on the morning of July 4th in a special drive-by event. Each contest winner will receive a gift card for $250 which they may keep or donate to a charity of their choice.

Send submittals to: napa4th2020@gmail.com.

Virtual 4th of July Memories/Activities on Facebook

This virtual campaign centers around the question “What does Fourth of July Mean to You”. Ask that question of yourself and/or your family and friends and take a photo, make a sign, do a short (10-20 second video) answering that question. Post on social with the hashtag #Napa4th. Submit it to the Parade Committee at: napa4th2020@gmail.com.

Want to take it one step further? Livestream an activity on Sunrise Rotary's FB page. Fill out the participation form at www.napa4thofjulyparade.com.

Fourth of July boat parade

The Napa Valley Yacht Club is inviting boaters from the area to join its Fourth of July boat parade.