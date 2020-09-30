Napa playgrounds reopen to children as parents rejoice

Miller said she was also happy to be able to use playgrounds again. “It’s been hard” to keep the toddler occupied otherwise, said Miller. “We go on a lot of walks,” but it’s not the same as being able to use the swings and slides. Plus, “this is his favorite park.”

Napa playgrounds aren’t the only ones to welcome kids once again. Yountville also recently reopened its playgrounds.

“We’re very excited,” said Halley Lauer this past Sunday. This Napa mom visited the Yountville playground with her two young children.

“We’ve been looking forward” to the reopening, said Lauer, who was feeling “ebullient joy.”

During the playground closure, Lauer said she’d been entertaining her children with hiking at Skyline Park and the addition of a new slide in their own backyard.

When the playgrounds were closed, “It was hard to say no” to her kids using the parks, said Lauer. Plus, “it was tough because not everyone follows the rules,” she noted.

Some 33 playgrounds within the city had been off-limits since March when the city declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.