Napa playgrounds reopen to children as parents rejoice

There’s good news for Napa parents with kids that like to swing, slide and scramble: Napa city playgrounds have officially reopened.
“I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said mom of two, Allison Miller.
Miller, who moved to Napa in April, has a toddler and a newborn. She brought both to the Fuller Park playground in Napa on Wednesday morning.
“We’ve been pretty miserable” without access to city playgrounds, and mostly stuck inside, said Miller.
Miller said she initially wondered if the playgrounds would be crowded with other parents and kids eager to play again, but that hasn’t been the case at Fuller Park, she noted.
On the other side of the playground, Silvia Escobedo pushed her young daughter on a set of swings.
“It’s good” that the playgrounds have reopened, said this Napan. “Now they can have some outside fun.”
“I hope it’s here to stay,” said Melissa Winkelhaus of Napa, of the reopening. It would be awful if the playgrounds reopened and then had to close once again, she said. During the playground closure, Winkelhaus said she kept her kids busy with backyard activities including a drawing easel and “lots of art supplies.”
On Tuesday, nanny Veronica Miller brought the toddler she cares for to Fuller Park to play.
Miller said she was also happy to be able to use playgrounds again. “It’s been hard” to keep the toddler occupied otherwise, said Miller. “We go on a lot of walks,” but it’s not the same as being able to use the swings and slides. Plus, “this is his favorite park.”
Napa playgrounds aren’t the only ones to welcome kids once again. Yountville also recently reopened its playgrounds.
“We’re very excited,” said Halley Lauer this past Sunday. This Napa mom visited the Yountville playground with her two young children.
“We’ve been looking forward” to the reopening, said Lauer, who was feeling “ebullient joy.”
During the playground closure, Lauer said she’d been entertaining her children with hiking at Skyline Park and the addition of a new slide in their own backyard.
When the playgrounds were closed, “It was hard to say no” to her kids using the parks, said Lauer. Plus, “it was tough because not everyone follows the rules,” she noted.
Some 33 playgrounds within the city had been off-limits since March when the city declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.
During that time, the city posted signs about the closure. Some parks even had caution tape draped around the structures.
“We know that not being able to use our playground equipment has been difficult,” said Jaina French with City of Napa community relations.
“We heard lots of excitement from our community when we announced that we would be able to reopen our playgrounds, and we have witnessed users properly distancing themselves as they enjoy our parks and we appreciate their cooperation,” French said.
“We encourage our community to continue to follow health and safety protocols such as wearing face coverings, washing their hands frequently and maintaining sufficient space between others as they continue to frequent our parks and playgrounds,” said French.
Napa Parks Manager Jeff Gittings said the reopening “feels pretty good.”
He gave credit to the community for patiently waiting while the structures were temporarily closed but also following good social distancing practices now that they are open. Park users are “really being mindful of the situation.”
The city noted that playground equipment will not be sanitized, “as this is impractical to do for all 33 of our playgrounds.”
"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that spraying disinfectant on playground equipment in parks is not believed to be an efficient use of disinfectant supplies and has not been proven to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to the public,” said a city statement.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
