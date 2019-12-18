{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
A 62-year-old Napa man was arrested Monday for investigation of multiple allegations of lewd acts with a 4-year-old child, police reported.

The allegation occurred when Donald Wayne Carrillo was acting as a babysitter, police said.

Carrillo was booked into the Napa County jail where bail was set at $2 million. As of Wednesday morning, he was still in jail.

