A 46-year-old Napa man was being held at the Napa County jail Thursday morning on $2 million bail after being arrested for sexually abusing a child under the age of 10.

Napa County Child Welfare reported the possible child molestation to police on Tuesday. 

Napa Police arrested Christopher Michael Johnson of Napa on Wednesday after contacting him at his place of work on Gateway Road West in south Napa. Police are asking that Johnson be charged with seven felonies.

Police said the suspected sex abuse occurred numerous times over the past year.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Garrett Wade at gwade@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9509.

