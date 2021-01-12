Napa Police: 2 arrested in stolen U-Haul pickup truck

A Napa police officer ran a records check Monday night after observing a U-Haul pickup truck on Third Street that had quickly turned into the Nation's parking lot, police reported.
The records check revealed the vehicle had been reported stolen, police said.
Police arrested both the driver, Christopher Lee McComb, 43, of Napa, and his passenger, Angela May Haley, 39, of Lake County.
McComb was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of forgery to commit a crime, ID theft and failure to return a rented vehicle. May was booked for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McComb was wanted on a felony Napa County warrant, May for a misdemeanor Napa County warrant, police said.
The truck was returned to U-Hall, police said.
