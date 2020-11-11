Napa Police: 2 men arrested after getting into a stolen vehicle

Napa Police said officers arrested two men Tuesday afternoon after watching them enter a parked vehicle on the 3300 block of Solano Avenue that had been confirmed to be stolen.

Jorge Cabrera-Gonzalez, 28, of Napa was detained after he got into the driver's seat, police said. He was in possession of keys to the vehicle and a meth pipe, police said.

Abidan Sauceda-Benitez, 26, of Napa got into the passenger's seat, police said. He was found in possession of wire cutters and a driver's license and credit card that were not in his name, police said.

Both men were booked into the Napa County jail. Cabrera-Gonzalez faces possible charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.

Sauceda-Benitez was booked on possible charges of possessing burglary tools, receiving stolen property and violation of probation.

