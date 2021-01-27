Napa Police: 3 arrests made following probation search

Napa Police said county probation officers and officers with the police department's Special Enforcement Unit made a probation search Tuesday afternoon on a residence on the 3500 block of Villa Lane.

Police said they found two handguns, ammunition and methamphetamine, along with scales, packaging and money consistent with drug sales. Articles of gang-associated clothing were also found, police said.

Police arrested Yosian Didier Ramirez, 21, and Ader Aldair Quiroz, 23 who were booked into the Napa County jail on drug, firearm and gang allegations. A third person, Cesar Lopez-Fernandez, 18, was arrested for possible gang charges and resisting arrest.

All three were also booked for violating probation or release on their own recognizance.

