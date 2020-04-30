You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa Police: 3 people arrested for stealing $3,000 worth of wine

Napa Police: 3 people arrested for stealing $3,000 worth of wine

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three local supermarkets.

Police said the trio hit Nob Hill, Safeway and Lucky stores, placing the wine into shopping carts, then exiting the stores without making any attempt to pay. They went from one store to next, police said.

The suspects were arrested at 5 p.m. on Highway 29 as they drove out of town. Police said they recovered wine worth $3,000.

Booked into the Napa County jail on possible charges of grand theft and looting were: Thang Thanh Nguyen, 51, of Santa Clara; Amy Thana Lam, 41, of San Jose, and Phu Psuoc Vo, 46, of San Jose.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News