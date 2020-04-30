Napa Police: 3 people arrested for stealing $3,000 worth of wine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A vanload of people from Santa Clara County were arrested in Napa on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 44 bottles of expensive wine from three local supermarkets.

Police said the trio hit Nob Hill, Safeway and Lucky stores, placing the wine into shopping carts, then exiting the stores without making any attempt to pay. They went from one store to next, police said.

The suspects were arrested at 5 p.m. on Highway 29 as they drove out of town. Police said they recovered wine worth $3,000.

Booked into the Napa County jail on possible charges of grand theft and looting were: Thang Thanh Nguyen, 51, of Santa Clara; Amy Thana Lam, 41, of San Jose, and Phu Psuoc Vo, 46, of San Jose.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.