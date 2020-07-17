Napa police: 3 suspects arrested after reported supermarket theft

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lucky supermarket on Trancas Street reported three people had shoplifted merchandise at 7 p.m. Thursday, then departed in a vehicle, Napa police said Friday.

Officers located the vehicle on Highway 29 near Lincoln Avenue, and made a stop on Highway 29 at Highway 121. Stolen merchandise was found in the vehicle, police said.

Police booked Melisha Keyari Smith, 23, of San Leandro, Vernell E. Martin, 29, of Oakland, and Adaiah Faith Dotson, 23, of San Francisco into the Napa County jail for possible burglary and conspiracy charges.

Dotson was also booked for vandalism to a patrol car, police said.

