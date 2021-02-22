Napa Police: 46-year-old man dies after altercation

Police are investigating the death of a Napa man who was injured on Thursday morning, Feb. 18, in a physical altercation outside an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Soscol Avenue.
Police got the call at 10:36 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as Jason Tygart, 46, of Napa, bleeding from the head and mouth, police said.
Tygart was transported by AMR to the Queen of the Valley Medical Center Emergency Room for medical treatment. He succumbed to his injuries at 7:30 p.m. the next day, police said.
Detectives have interviewed witnesses and the other involved party in this incident, but no arrests have been made at this time, police said in a news release.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kyle Upchurch at 707-257-9375 or kupchurch@cityofnapa.org.
