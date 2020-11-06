Napa Police: 80 grams of meth confiscated from motorcycle

Responding to a call at 1 p.m. Wednesday of a possible vehicle burglary at Lola's Market on Old Sonoma Road, Napa Police said they encountered a man who said he was trying to gain entry to a friend's vehicle.

When the man consented to a pat search, police said they found a meth pipe in his pocket. A search of his motorcycle revealed 80 grams of methamphetamine and multiple clear small baggies, police said.

The suspect, Robert Thomas Krull, 48, of Napa also had over $1,000 in small bills on his person, police said.

Krull was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of possessing meth for sale.

