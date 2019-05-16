Napa police agencies will be keeping an eye out for drivers sans seat belts in the coming days.
The national Click It or Ticket enforcement period runs from May 20 to June 2. CHP officers in Napa County will be keeping statistics on seat belt violations during that time, said Officer Marc Renspurger. The Napa and American Canyon Police Departments will be joining in on the campaign, too.
The Napa Police Department's Traffic Unit will conduct a special seat belt safety enforcement effort on Saturday, June 1.
California has one of the highest seat belt use rates in the country at 96 percent, according to a press release from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
The state fine for a seat belt violation is $162 and failing to secure a child properly in a safety seat will cost $490, according to the press release. State law requires kids under 2 years old, 40 pounds and 40 inches to ride in a rear-facing car sear. Kids younger than 8 years old or shorter than 4' 9" must be in a car seat or booster seat.
"Seat belts definitely save lives," said American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz. "Generationally, we've gotten better about it. I think our children guilt us into it really well."
Ortiz noted that newer cars beep if the driver isn't wearing a seat belt.
CHP officers in Napa will also be monitoring motorcyclists, as May is an awareness month for motorcycle safety, Renspurger said.
On Saturday, Napa Police will take part in a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation aimed at educating bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities.