Napa Police: Altercation between roommates results in an arrest

Napa Police were called to a George Street apartment Wednesday night on a report of person being attacked by his drunk roommate.

The victim told police that his roommate held a knife to his ribs and threatened his life. The suspect struck the victim with multiple blunt objects during the fight including a steel shovel, mop handle, wooden chair and a glass wine bottle A butcher knife was also thrown, police said.

Police arrested Leonel Mosqueda, 35. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of assault with a deadly weapon, making criminal threats and brandishing a weapon.

While he was being detained, Mosqueda head butted an officer in the face, causing minor injuries to the officer, police said.

The victim’s injuries did not require hospitalization, police said.

