A paramedic on an ambulance transporting a mental health patient from Davis to Adventist Health St. Helena in Deer Park was stabbed Monday afternoon in south Napa, police reported.
Shortly after 2 p.m., police got a call that personnel with an AMR ambulance from Sacramento had fled their unit near Imola Avenue and Minahen Street.
"For whatever reason, he had an episode and decided it would be a good idea to stab a paramedic with a pair of scissors or shears," Lt. Chase Haag reported.
When police arrived, the patient had moved to the ambulance's driver's seat. Police blocked the ambulance so it couldn't be driven off, then negotiated with the patient who surrendered without further incident, Haag said.
The paramedic was taken off in another ambulance to receive treatment. His wound was not serious, Haag said.