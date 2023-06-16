The Napa Police Department on Friday announced the Thursday arrests of two men on numerous changes, including attempted murder, following an investigation into an April shooting on Browns Valley Road that wounded two people.

According to a police press release Friday, the shooting was captured by surveillance video at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Browns Valley Road. The video showed a black SUV pull up to where the two victims of the shooting — an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male — had parked their vehicle. As they drove away, the occupants of the SUV shot multiple times at the other vehicle; a bullet grazed the driver in the head, and the passenger sustained a leg wound, the press release said.

The Napa Police Special Enforcement unit then conducted an investigation, which led them to believe Pedro Garcia, 25, and Cesar Lopez-Fernández, 20, were responsible for the shooting. The release identified them as known Sureño gang members.

On Thursday, Napa Police and Napa County Sheriff’s Office SWAT teams then assisted the special enforcement unit and police detectives in serving a search warrant on Garcia’s residence. Both men were arrested at the residence, and booked into Napa County Jail on investigation of several felony charges, the press release says, including attempted murder, assault with a firearm and child endangerment

Those with any information related to the investigation are asked to contact Napa police detective Andy Oros at aoros@cityofnapa.org.