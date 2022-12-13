Napa Police announces more officers on patrol for holidays

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
In a statement late Tuesday, the department said the additional officers will be on duty starting on Wednesday and continuing through New Year’s Day. The increased enforcement effort is part of a national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Napa Police.
“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Sgt. Aaron Medina said in the news release. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”
Napa Police asked those planning to consume alcohol during holiday functions to schedule rides or designate a sober driver.