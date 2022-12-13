 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Police announces more officers on patrol for holidays

Napa Police has announced an increase in the number of officers patrolling the city to deter drunken and impaired driving during the Christmas and New Year’s season.

In a statement late Tuesday, the department said the additional officers will be on duty starting on Wednesday and continuing through New Year’s Day. The increased enforcement effort is part of a national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign to stop those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to Napa Police.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many, and we want drivers to act responsibly,” Sgt. Aaron Medina said in the news release. “This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is an illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives.”

Napa Police asked those planning to consume alcohol during holiday functions to schedule rides or designate a sober driver.

Funding for the enforcement program is provided by a grant from the state Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

