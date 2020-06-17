You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Napa police apprehend 2 suspects after chase and search

Napa police apprehend 2 suspects after chase and search

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa police searched for several hours early Wednesday morning for two men who led an officer on a chase after an attempted pullover on Highway 221 near Streblow Drive, then disappeared into a field.

The incident began at 3:45 a.m. The occupants ditched their Chrysler 300 on Anderson Road, then fled across Highway 221 into Napa Valley Commons, police said. 

Police and sheriff's deputies searched the area, but did not find the suspects. Shortly after dawn, a citizen reported two suspicious men and arrests were made without incident, said police Corp. Omar Salem.

Police booked Jason Arias Ariashernandez, 19, and Ilex Daniel Velazquez, 26, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of reckless evading a police officer and grand theft.

Several catalytic converters were found in their car that may have been stolen from Napa vehicles, Salem said.

The suspects gave Bay Area addresses, he said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Evil Vines Cemetery returns to Napa for Halloween

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News