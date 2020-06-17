Napa police apprehend 2 suspects after chase and search

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Napa police searched for several hours early Wednesday morning for two men who led an officer on a chase after an attempted pullover on Highway 221 near Streblow Drive, then disappeared into a field.

The incident began at 3:45 a.m. The occupants ditched their Chrysler 300 on Anderson Road, then fled across Highway 221 into Napa Valley Commons, police said.

Police and sheriff's deputies searched the area, but did not find the suspects. Shortly after dawn, a citizen reported two suspicious men and arrests were made without incident, said police Corp. Omar Salem.

Police booked Jason Arias Ariashernandez, 19, and Ilex Daniel Velazquez, 26, into the Napa County jail for possible charges of reckless evading a police officer and grand theft.

Several catalytic converters were found in their car that may have been stolen from Napa vehicles, Salem said.

The suspects gave Bay Area addresses, he said.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

