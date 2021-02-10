Napa Police arrest 2 suspects following burglary at Java Hut

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut, 1037 Silverado Trail, police reported.
When officers arrived approximately one minute later, they found a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.
Police pulled over the vehicle on Soscol Avenue at Sousa Lane and discovered a cash register from Java Hut, police said.
Officers arrested the driver, Yader Ivan Ortiz, 25, of Napa and his passenger, Anna Leticia Servin, 32, described as a transient.
They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary, conspiracy and violation of probation. Ortiz was also booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The register containing $108 was returned to Java Hut, police said.
