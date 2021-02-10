 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Police arrest 2 suspects following burglary at Java Hut

Napa Police arrest 2 suspects following burglary at Java Hut

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a nearby resident reported a burglary in progress at Java Hut, 1037 Silverado Trail, police reported.

When officers arrived approximately one minute later, they found a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, police said.

Police pulled over the vehicle on Soscol Avenue at Sousa Lane and discovered a cash register from Java Hut, police said.

Officers arrested the driver, Yader Ivan Ortiz, 25, of Napa and his passenger, Anna Leticia Servin, 32, described as a transient.

They were booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of burglary,  conspiracy and violation of probation. Ortiz was also booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The register containing $108 was returned to Java Hut, police said.

WATCH NOW: EMOTIONAL REUNION FOR DOG AND OWNER AFTER HOUSE FIRE

SEE PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME SOLD IN NAPA COUNTY IN JANUARY 

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate hears Trump's impeachment opening arguments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News