{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

A man saw a flashlight shining in a vacant business building he used for storage and that led to a burglary arrest early Friday.

The incident happened at about 5:50 a.m. on the 200 block of South Jefferson Street. Officers arrived and saw a man walking away with a large bag, Napa police Sgt. Mike Walund said.

The reporting party said the property and bag belonged to him. Police found additional property stacked outside. The burglar had entered the building through a window.

Police arrested Ulises Granados, 26, a Napa transient, on suspicion of burglary, possessing stolen property, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia, a probation violation and three warrants, Walund said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.