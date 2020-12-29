Napa police arrest burglary suspect

A transient who went to a burglary scene while police were investigating ended up being arrested on suspicion of committing the crime, police say.

The burglary happened at about 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Chevron station at 2896 Browns Valley Road. Police responded to a burglary alarm. The owner reported a man in brown works pants had broken the glass door and was inside, Napa police said.

Officers during the investigation identified a transient as the suspect, though they couldn’t initially locate him. The transient then came to the scene while officers were collecting evidence, the police press release said.

Police arrested Colin Sanderson, 28, with cigarettes that had allegedly been stolen from the Chevron, the press release said. Sanderson was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of burglary.

WATCH NOW: CALISTOGA FIRE DEPARTMENT TURNS OUR FOR 95TH BIRTHDAY

REGISTER STAFF PICK THEIR FAVORITE STORIES

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.