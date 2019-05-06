The Napa Police Department arrested two drivers on suspicion of DUI after conducting a Cinco de Mayo DUI Saturation Patrol on Sunday.
Police reported making 62 vehicle enforcement stops and evaluated 11 drivers using standardized field sobriety tests. Two of those drivers were arrested.
One was a 22-year old male from Napa who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
An officer conducted a vehicle stop for an equipment violation and determined the driver, a 19-year old male from Calistoga, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and booked.
During this operation, seven drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license. One driver was cited for possession of marijuana and one driver was cited for possession of methamphetamine. Six other citations were issued for other Vehicle Code violations during this saturation patrol.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.