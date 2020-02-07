Napa Police were called to Fuller Park during the noon hour Friday after a man threatened a park ranger with a knife and locked himself in a toilet, police said.
The suspect, Raymond DeGarmo, 54, is suspected of thrusting a long knife at the ranger who had gone to check the bathroom, Sgt. Mike Wallin said.
Police arrested DeGarmo without further incident, Wallin said.
Alarmed park users posted images on social media of officers with rifles clearing the area before DeGarmo's arrest.
DeGarmo, who is a transient out of San Francisco, was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of brandishing a weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.
