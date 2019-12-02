Napa Police went to the Office Depot on Soscol Avenue Sunday evening on a report of a possible theft.
When police questioned the suspect, they found items in his backpack that a store employee had reported stolen on Friday, including a debit card, a driver's license and a wallet, police said.
Tyler Adam Kolczak, 23, of Napa was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of giving a false ID to a police officer, receiving stolen property, petty theft and violation of probation.