{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police went to the Office Depot on Soscol Avenue Sunday evening on a report of a possible theft.

When police questioned the suspect, they found items in his backpack that a store employee had reported stolen on Friday, including a debit card, a driver's license and a wallet, police said. 

Tyler Adam Kolczak, 23, of Napa was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of giving a false ID to a police officer, receiving stolen property, petty theft and violation of probation. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
1
0
0
2

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.