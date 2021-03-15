Napa Police: Arrest follows reported assault at Expo's Winter Shelter

Napa police were called to the Winter Shelter at Napa Valley Expo Sunday morning on a report of a man injured in an assault.
The victim said he had been punched and broke two ribs when he fell to the ground, police said.
Police located the suspect, Colin James Sanderson, 28, on the 400 block of Soscol Avenue.
Sanderson was booked into the Napa County jail for a possible charge of battery. He was also booked on an outstanding warrant for burglary and vandalism.
