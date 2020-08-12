Napa Police: Arrest follows shooting incident in central Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa Police made an arrest Tuesday following an investigation of a shooting incident early Sunday morning near the River Glen Apartments on River Glen Drive.

Police, who responded shortly before 3 a.m., said the victim had been shot in the hand. The victim was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment, then transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Magazine pieces and 40-caliber ammunition was found at the scene, police said.

On Tuesday, police executed a search warrant for a mobile home at 1350 Pueblo Ave. and arrested Omar Suarez, 21, police said.

Suarez was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of assault with a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm. He may also be charged with violation of probation.

Police said the case is still under investigation and additional suspects are being sought.

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp