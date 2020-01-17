{{featured_button_text}}
House fire in Napa

Napa Fire responded to a fire that broke out Wednesday morning at a house in the 3600 block of Evergreen Court.

 John Bonsey photo

After investigating a residential fire that looked suspicious, Napa Police arrested a 28-year-old resident of the home for investigation of arson.

Police arrested Shawn Thomas Beauford on suspicion of felony arson and felony vandalism. He was booked into the Napa County jail Wednesday night and bail was set at $150,000, police said.

The Napa Fire Department responded Wednesday morning to a house fire on the 3600 block of Evergreen Court in north Napa. The house was found to be fully involved with no one home, police said in a news release.

Firefighters put out the fire, which caused more than $100,000 in damage, then began an investigation after finding evidence that pointed to arson, police said.

Detectives arrested Beauford "based on the totality of the investigation, including evidence collected," police said.

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Detective Garrett Wade at gwade@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9509.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.