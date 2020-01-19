Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a stabbing in south Napa last week.
Ian Timothy Shea was detained at 6:11 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of a house in the 2200 block of Sandra Drive during a probation search, according to Napa Police Sgt. Mike Walund. Shea, who has no listed address, was booked into the Napa County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as for two warrants.
The arrest stemmed from a dispute Wednesday involving two transient men, one of whom was stabbed in the back with a knife, Walund said. The attack took place under the Maxwell Bridge, which carries West Imola Avenue over the Napa River.
The victim, identified as Robert Hansen, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center with a punctured lung, according to police.