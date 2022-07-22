Napa police arrest man on investigation of stabbing beneath Maxwell Bridge

The Napa Police Department arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of stabbing another man beneath the Imola Bridge that evening.
Officers responded to a report of the stabbing at roughly 5 p.m., and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his lower body beneath the bridge, police said. The man’s injuries didn’t appear to be life threatening, and he was transported to the Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Anthony Lane Hermes, who police suspected of being responsible for the stabbing, wasn’t in the area of the bridge when officers arrived. Police located him roughly 20 minutes later, near the Century Napa Valley movie theater, and arrested him.
Hermes was booked into the Napa County Jail at 8:20 p.m. Thursday on investigation of a felony assault likely to produce great injury charge.
People are also reading…
What you missed this week in notable Napa Valley crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Napa Valley Register.
Two Vallejo residents were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a reported theft from the Napa Premium Outlets, police reported.
Court proceedings in the murder trial of Paul Flores will be halted for two days, Monterey County Superior Court officials said Tuesday.
As the Kristin Smart murder trial opened Monday, prosecutors introduced jurors to the missing college student and laid out the timeline of her disappearance 26 years ago.
The shooting occurred Friday night near Menlo Avenue and Sonoma Street, according to Napa Police. No injuries were reported.
Kristin Smart disappeared during her freshman year at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo more than 25 years ago. She is presumed dead and her body remains missing but the man accused of killing her heads to trial Monday. Paul Flores is charged with murder and his father Ruben Flores is charged as an accomplice for allegedly helping his son bury Smart's body. Both have pleaded not guilty. San Luis Obispo prosecutors say Paul Flores killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room in May 1996 when they were freshmen. The trial was moved to Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas because of pretrial publicity.
Three people who stole hundreds of pairs of sunglasses from a Napa store Wednesday evening led police on a vehicle pursuit into San Francisco before they were arrested, according to Napa Police.