Napa police arrest man with BB gun

Napa police made an arrest on Friday after receiving reports of a man pointing a rifle at vehicles, though it turned out to be a BB gun.

The incident happened in the parking lot at the River Park shopping center on Imola Avenue. People reported the man had a rifle he would take out of his shirt, point at cars and put back under his shirt, Sgt. Omar Salem said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Six officers located the suspect and could see the gun sticking out of his waist band, Salem said.

Police told the suspect to get on the ground and approached with ballistic shields. They made the arrest without incident. He had what appeared to be a small amount of methamphetamine, Salem said.

Joseph Martin Newhouse, 19, of Napa, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a probation charge, according to the Napa County booking log.

WATCH NOW: HOW TO SAFELY SHOP ONLINE

SEE PHOTOS OF NAPA'S LEAST EXPENSIVE FEBRUARY HOUSE

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.