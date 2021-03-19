 Skip to main content
Napa police arrest man with BB gun

Napa police arrest man with BB gun

police

Napa police on Friday made an arrest of a man suspected of pointing a gun at vehicles.

 Barry Eberling

Napa police made an arrest on Friday after receiving reports of a man pointing a rifle at vehicles, though it turned out to be a BB gun.

The incident happened in the parking lot at the River Park shopping center on Imola Avenue.  People reported the man had a rifle he would take out of his shirt, point at cars and put back under his shirt, Sgt. Omar Salem said.

Six officers located the suspect and could see the gun sticking out of his waist band, Salem said.

Police told the suspect to get on the ground and approached with ballistic shields. They made the arrest without incident. He had what appeared to be a small amount of methamphetamine, Salem said.

Joseph Martin Newhouse, 19, of Napa, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a probation charge, according to the Napa County booking log.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

