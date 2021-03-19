Napa police arrest man with BB gun

Napa police made an arrest on Friday after receiving reports of a man pointing a rifle at vehicles, though it turned out to be a BB gun.
The incident happened in the parking lot at the River Park shopping center on Imola Avenue. People reported the man had a rifle he would take out of his shirt, point at cars and put back under his shirt, Sgt. Omar Salem said.
Six officers located the suspect and could see the gun sticking out of his waist band, Salem said.
Police told the suspect to get on the ground and approached with ballistic shields. They made the arrest without incident. He had what appeared to be a small amount of methamphetamine, Salem said.
Joseph Martin Newhouse, 19, of Napa, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance and a probation charge, according to the Napa County booking log.
