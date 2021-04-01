Napa Police: Arrest of vehicle theft suspect follows short chase

Napa Police and the Napa County Sheriff's Office teamed up early Thursday morning to apprehend a vehicle theft suspect following a chase inside the city.

A 2007 Acura CL was reported stolen Sunday from the 3500 block of Villa Lane in north Napa, police said. On Wednesday night, the owner reported seeing his vehicle near an apartment complex on Soscol Avenue.

At 1 a.m., police spotted the vehicle near Jefferson Street and Sierra Avenue. A sheriff's deputy attempted to make an enforcement stop but the car sped away, police said.

The chase ended when police put out a spike strip near the intersection of West Lincoln and Solano avenues, puncturing three tires, police said.

The driver, Juan Manuel Vasquez, 36, of Napa was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, evading law enforcement and committing a felony while out on bail for two other charges.

