Napa police arrest suspect for distribution of child pornography

Napa Police Car
Register file photo

Napa Police arrested a 67-year-old man on possible child pornography charges after serving a search warrant on his home Wednesday.

Police said they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone living on the 700 block of Wilson Street was uploading child pornography.

Police said they arrested Burton Buser after finding child pornography in the home. He was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges of distributing and possessing child porn.

