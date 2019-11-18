Napa Police arrested two local men for investigation of attempted murder Sunday following a reported shooting on the 2500 block of Laurel Street in the early afternoon.
Police said they went to Laurel Street and found evidence of a shooting, but did not find any suspects or victims. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a relationship between Manuel Lopez-Savedra, Jose Gomez Morales and a woman who was not identified.
Lopez-Savedra, 35, was arrested after being located in a car on the 2000 block of Brown Street with a loaded rifle and methamphetamine, Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin reported.
Police said they found Gomez Morales' bullet-riddled pickup truck on the 200 block of Homewood Drive and towed it to the police department as evidence.
About 8 p.m. Sunday, detectives with assistance from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau saw Gomez Morales, 54, enter an apartment on the 2000 block of Wilkins Avenue. When he refused to come out, police called SWAT teams from Napa Police and Napa County Sheriff, Crisis Negotiations Teams and a police K-9.
Nearby neighbors on Wilkins Avenue were told to stay indoors.
A short time later, Gomez Morales came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, Pitkin said. Officers later found the firearm believed to have been used by him, he said.
No other firearms or suspects are outstanding, Pitkin said.
Both suspects were booked at the Napa County jail and were held without bail Monday.
Gomez Morales, who lived on Wilkins Avenue, was booked for possible charges of attempted homicide, assault with a firearm on a person, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.
Lopez-Savedra, who lived on Brown Street, was booked for possible charges of attempted homicide, discharge of a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a controlled substance.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information to contact Detective Garrett Wade at GWade@cityofnapa.org or 707-257-9509.
The public can also submit a confidential web tip at Tip411 or text a tip to Tip411.