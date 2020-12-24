Napa police arrest transient in connection with burglary

Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.

The incident took place at 3:30 a.m. Monday on the 1600 block of Pear Tree Lane. The victim interrupted a theft from the vehicle. Among the items taken was a garage door opener and the suspect had opened the victim's garage, according to a police press release.

The victim grabbed the would-be thief, but the person got away. Police identified Shelby Dunlap, 28, as a suspect.

On Friday at 3:55 a.m., police contacted Dunlap at North Bay Drive and Jordan Lane. She refused commands to place her hands behind her back and tensed her arms to prevent officers from handcuffing her. Eventually, she was handcuffed, the press release said.

Dunlap is on California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole and is also on probation. Parole issued a parole hold. Dunlap was booked into Napa County jail on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest, police said.

BARRY EBERLING'S MEMORABLE STORIES OF 2020

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

